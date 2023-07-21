Activities get underway during the first full day of the 2023 National Boy Scout Jamboree

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — From ziplining to mountain biking, along with a plethora of other outdoor adventure sports, there’s no shortage of activities to do at the 2023 National Boy Scout Jamboree.

Following Wednesday’s arrival of the more than 15,000 scouts from across the country pouring into the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County, Thursday began the scout’s first full-day of activities.

Among the nearly a dozen high-adventure activities the scouts can choose from throughout the over two-week duration at the Jamboree, technical climbing on the Summit’s large man-made, hand-sculpted imitation of a realistic rock wall is one of them.

Payton Haley of Troop 109 in Boone, North Carolina joined his fellow troop-member Dillon Miller to take on the climbing wall that also included rappelling. The scouts had both tried rappelling before, and Haley said they have little fear of the activity, even on a rock wall as large as the Summit’s.

“It’s not really scary except for the fact when you’re going to jump backwards, kind of just the start of it, kind of the fact that if it breaks it will fall you backwards,” Haley said.

Colin Pizzuro and Aedin Naiduk, scouts a part of Troop 39 out of New Jersey, were excited when they finished climbing the wall. They too had done climbing and rappelling in the past but said this experience surpassed prior expectations.

“Most places don’t have as much versatility, because this one goes from left to right being easiest to hardest and then it gets progressively very difficult,” Pizzuro said.

“Yeah, the easy is very easy and the hard is very hard,” Naiduk added.

“You can pick what’s good for your range of skill,” said Pizzuro.

Neither Pizzuro or Naiduk had ever been to West Virginia or the Summit before and they unanimously agreed that there is a lot of open space.

“It’s very big, it’s hard to navigate but I feel like by the end of the week I’ll get the hang of it,” Naiduk said.

“I’m having a great time,” added Pizzuro. “It’s a little difficult to navigate at times but eventually you’ll find your way.”

A major activity apart from the adventurous undertakings which scouts seemed to enjoy most of all is patch trading.

“We just got this patch set, we just finished getting this totem pole patch set,” Miller said. “We now have the complete set which is six.”

According to Boy Scouts of America, patch trading has become one of Scouting’s most longstanding traditions, beginning in the 1930s before as many patches were even available.

Traditionally it started with the trading of rank, merit and position badges that especially started to gain popularity at Jamborees in the 50s and 60s.

Today with over 200 local councils around the U.S., there are a variety of patches that get traded and collected, including 135 different merit badges and patches from different experiences the scouts have gotten to do. The national jamborees continue to prove to be the ideal setting for patch trading as they bring all of the scouts together in one place.

This year’s National Scout Jamboree will be going on at the Summit in Glen Jean until July 28.