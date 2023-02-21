Accused murderer to undergo mental evaluation to determine competency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge has signed an order to allow an accused murderer undergo a psychiatric exam to determine his competency to stand trial and his criminal responsibility.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango approved the motion recently in the case of Shavan Collins.

Collins was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday in connection with last summer’s shooting death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Instead, Salango granted the motions from Collins’ attorney John Carr.

Collins is scheduled to undergo that evaluation at the end of the month. Salango will then schedule a hearing to discuss the findings.

Mosley was shot in the front yard of a home on Frame Street in Charleston last August. Police said the two had been arguing when Collins took out a gun and shot Mosley in the chest.

Mosley was pronounced dead a short time later at a Charleston hospital.

Collins remains in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.