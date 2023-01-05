Accused murderer ruled competent to stand trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge says a Charleston man—charged in the March 2021 shooting death of his brother–is competent to stand trial.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit made the ruling Thursday in the Holdon Michael Burdette case.

Burdette, 25, has undergone several evaluations in recent months. Tabit found him competetent and then arraigned him on the murder charge.

Tabit has scheduled Burdette’s trial for May 1. A pretrial hearing is set for April 20.

Burdette is charged with first degree murder in the death of his brother Joshua Burdette, 31. It happened at a home in Sissonville following an argument in March 2021. Joshua Burdette was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burdette remains in the South Central Regional Jail without bail.