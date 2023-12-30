Accused man in South Charleston murder back in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man charged in a South Charleston murder is back in West Virginia.

Police brought back Tavian Jones Friday. He’s now lodged in the South Central Regional Jail.

U.S. Marshals took Jones into custody Dec. 14 in Green County, Tenn.

Jones is charged with murder in the Dec. 7 shooting death of Anthony Souvanlasy of Charleston

Souvanlasy, 37, was found along First Avenue. He had been shot in the head.

Police said Souvanlasy had a bicycle with him at the time of his death.

A warrant for Jones’ arrest was obtained on Dec. 12.