Accidental shooting leads to arrest in Tornado

TORNADO, W.Va. — A teenager is behind bars following a shooting in Kanawha County that left another teenager hospitalized.

Tacoma Barker, 19, was charged Thursday with wanton endangerment, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Ferrel Road in Tornado.

Deputies said a gun was accidentally discharged and struck an 18 year old in the upper torso.

The victim remains in stable condition.

Barker is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 cash only bail.

A preliminary hearing for Barker is set for Sept. 14.