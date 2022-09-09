Accidental shooting leads to arrest in Tornado

TORNADO, W.Va. — A teenager is behind bars following a shooting in Kanawha County that left another teenager hospitalized.

Tacoma Barker

Tacoma Barker, 19, was charged Thursday with wanton endangerment, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Ferrel Road in Tornado.

Deputies said a gun was accidentally discharged and struck an 18 year old in the upper torso.

The victim remains in stable condition.

Barker is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 cash only bail.

A preliminary hearing for Barker is set for Sept. 14.

