APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — A teenage boy died Sunday in what Mason County authorities are describing as an accidental shooting.

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said the 16-year-old boy was shot by a friend at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Apple Grove area.

The boy suffered a single gunshot wound to his lower stomach. He died while in flight to a hospital.

Miller said the person who fired the handgun was a friend of the victim.

No charges have been filed. An investigation is continuing.