Abraham reacts to new position as 13th Judicial Circuit Court Judge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sitting on the bench may have never been a role that the newest 13th Judicial Circuit Court Judge in Kanawha County Stephanie Abraham had ever considered before, but she said she is ready to take on the opportunity.

“I’ve always believed in public service, I think I’ve been very lucky to represent the clients that I have that are public-facing entities,” Abraham told MetroNews.

This comes after Governor Jim Justice appointed Abraham to serve in the new role last Wednesday, which follows the retirement of the longtime previous judge Duke Bloom.

Abraham enters the position following a history of serving the public in many areas, including civil litigation, school boards, county commissions and government agencies.

Previously she had served as a staff member for a former Republican U.S. Congressman and most recently, served as the General Counsel to the West Virginia State Board of Education.

Abraham said she understands the 13th circuit is a big undertaking as it gets a lot of cases, often some in which impact the entire state.

“Every case is important, of course, but certainly they get a lot that really lend themselves to issues that really impact a lot of people at the same time,” she said.

However, Abraham said while some cases may have wider-reaching implications and effects, she plans to treat them all that come across her desk with the same level of care and significance.

“In my courtroom there is never going to be anything on the docket that is not given full and fair consideration, certainly there are cases that are bigger than others, but every case will be important to me,” Abraham said.

Justice said he is proud to appoint conservative judges as he believes it’s having a positive impact on the state, but Abraham said for this role, conservative values will come second to the law and the facts.

She said even on the highest level, judicial systems have recently been faced with much scrutiny, which makes judging a case solely based on how they appear under official court practices and procedures more crucial than ever.

“I think it’s very important to deliver timely decisions and just make sure that the courts are absolutely independent,” said Abraham.