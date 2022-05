CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Abortion rights advocates will hold a rally Saturday in response to leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion impacting the Roe v. Wade decision.

The event at Taylor Books in Charleston is part of a nationwide night of rallies. Similar events are planned for Washington, D.C. and other major cities.

The “Bans Off Our Bodies” event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Taylor Books in Charleston.