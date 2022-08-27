Abduction arrest in Kanawha County

A Kanawha County woman is in custody charged with abducting her young son.

Police arrested Sarah Evelyn Hall, 43, of South Charleston, early Saturday morning after issuing an AMBER alert.

It’s alleged Hall took her son, Carter Fulks, 4, from a home in the Alum Creek area late Friday. The boy had been placed there by Child Protective Services after Hall was charged with child neglect Thursday.

Police said the Thursday incident involved Hall holding her son while in the middle of a Charleston street as she was trying to fight people.

Saturday morning’s AMBER alert lasted for about four hours before it was cancelled after authorities found the boy unharmed and charged Hall.

She’s in the South Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bail.