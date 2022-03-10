Abandoned Putnam County trailer destroyed in fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — Putnam County authorities responded Tuesday morning to a fire involving an abandoned mobile home.

According to the Teays Valley Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call on Vintroux Road. When authorities arrived, a mobile home was fully engulfed.

Firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures.

The mobile home was a complete loss. No one was injured.

Fire departments from Teays Valley, Hurricane, Nitro, Winfield and Eleanor responded to the fire.