AAU regional track and field event coming to Charleston in June

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 1,200 and a few thousand other attendees will be running to and in Charleston the third weekend in June.

Officials with the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), City of Charleston, Kanawha County Commission, and Capital City Striders announced Thursday that Laidley Field will play host to the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Region 4 Track and Field Championship June 16-19.

According to officials that made the announcement, athletes will come to Laidley Field from all over West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and parts of New York. Athletes who place at this meet will be eligible to compete at the AAU National Championships in North Carolina.

Chip Ferrell is the Director and Founder of Capital City Striders and also helped bring the event to Charleston. He told 580-WCHS that AAU track and field keeps kids active all year long.

“It takes the youth, the young kids from age eight and under, up to 18 years old and keeps them in track and field where they are runners, throwers or jumpers,” he said.

Ferrell noted the first two days of competition are multi-events and qualifying events while most running events take place Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19 with finals. Ages of athletes will be from under 8 to 18 years old split into age divisions such as 8 and under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15 to 18 years old.

“We can get young kids, teach them how to run and they get a chance to travel. AAU moves around the country,” Ferrell added.

Tim Brady, the President and CEO of the Charleston CVB said, “The AAU Regional Meet exemplifies a winning formula. A passionate group of local residents made the initial inquiry and with the support of the city, county, the CVB and a host of other organizations, secured this event for Charleston. The ultimate outcome is an event that will have a multi-million dollar economic impact on our local economy. Working together, we do great things.”