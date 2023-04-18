A week of no outdoor burning enforced by the governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has issued a statewide outdoor burning ban until further notice.

The burning ban went into effect Monday, April 17, and will last for at least a week.

The order means it is unlawful for any person in the state to engage in outdoor burning including fires built for camping, burning debris, or warming.

In a news release, Justice said this ban is to “reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires due to drought.”

The following items are excluded from the restrictions:

Fires for the purpose of chemical production, where fire is essential to operation.

Fires for commercial land-clearing, such as mining, highway construction, and development: Provided that a permit is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.

Training fires conducted under the direct control and supervision of qualified instructors at a training facility operated by a fire department or government entity: Provided that a permit for such training fires is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.

Fires for outdoor cooking conducted for fund-raising events and charitable organizations: Provided that a water source capable of extinguishing the fire must be present and a permit is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to the operation.

Liquid fueled gas grills, lanterns or liquid-fueled gas fire stoves.

The proclamation orders the Division of Forestry and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to inform the Governor and the public on forest conditions.

Acting West Virginia Division of Forestry Director and State Forester Tony Evans said 2023 has not been a good year for fires so far.

“Since January 1, we have experienced 654 different fires in the state, and a current total of 4,121 acres burned,” Evans said. “This ban helps ensure we are doing everything we can to protect the public, our forests, and private property from the damage that can occur from a forest fire.”

The Division of Natural Resources, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Department of Homeland Security, and the State Police will also work together in enforcing the ban.

The Kanawha County Commission issued a statement following the decision of the governor to enforce the burn ban.

“The Kanawha County Commission wants to thank Governor Justice and the West Virginia Department of Forestry for issuing a burn ban. Recent events remind us all of the tragedy that could befall a first responder when they answer the call. It is imperative that everyone follow this burn ban to ensure the safety of our citizens, properties and our first responders.”

The commission sent a letter to the governor early Monday, requesting the enforcement of a ban.