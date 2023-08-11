A sea of green: Marshall alumni paint the capital city their favorite color

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A lot of green showed up in the capital city Thursday. That means Marshall Football must be right around the corner.

Herd Nation was well represented in Charleston Thursday evening for the 25th annual “Paint the Capital City Green.”

It was the third consecutive year that the event was held at the Bill Noe Flight School hangar at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

Marshall University President Brad Smith loved the turnout for the event and is very much looking forward to the start of the Fall semester in Huntington.

“It gives us an opportunity to celebrate what we’ve already accomplished, but more importantly, look forward to the season we have ahead, the academic year we have ahead and the amazing fanbase we have throughout the community and the state,” said Smith.

Athletic Director Christian Spears got his first taste of painting the capital city last year, during his first few months on the job. Yet again, Marshall alumni showed out for his second one.

“Does this look like an airport hangar anymore,” Spears asked, looking over the sea of green filling up the space.

Spears, just 17 months spent on the job, is just as excited as anyone for football season coming up in the fall with the Thundering Herd opening up play September 2 at home against Albany.

“We’re playing some great opponents this year, we’re coming off a 9-win season, come down and watch your team,” Spears told Marshall fans.

Tyler Ferris, Assistant Director of Development with Big Green, said for the past three years, now that the event has been held at the Marshall Flight School, they’ve had around 350 people in attendance.

“Marshall’s everywhere, and this event especially is something we like to highlight,” Ferris said. “The Kanawha Valley is one of the heartbeats of the university.”

The Big Green Scholarship Foundation is the fundraising arm for Marshall Athletics. It raises money for scholarships, teams, programs, and buildings on campus.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has been through numerous “Paint the Capital City” events. She said this year was the first one for her where she’s a parent of a Marshall student.

“These are folks who have graduated from here and are sending their kids to Marshall, like me,” Goodwin said.

She credited the leadership of President Smith for how well the community of Charleston is when it comes to Marshall academics and athletics.

“It was an immediate change. I was on campus two weeks ago and you could feel it. The energy is just different, not just in Huntington throughout the state for those of us who wear green.” Mayor Goodwin said.

Classes for Marshall students begin Monday, August 21.