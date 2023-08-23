A project showcasing the state’s natural resources to get underway at capitol grounds in time for America’s 250th birthday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state legislature recently approved $3 million for a project displaying all that helped build the Mountain State for America’s 250th birthday.

“I’m thinking that we’re finally going to get something done that has been long neglected, we are going to showcase the 11 natural resources that built the state of West Virginia and our country,” announced Governor’s Curator for the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History Randall Reid Smith at the recent special legislative session.

The project will be featured on the grounds of the state Culture Center and linked to the West Virginia State Museum. It will consist of a historical walking path showcasing salt, agriculture, coal, lumber, steel, iron, oil and gas, chemical, glass ceramics, clay, water and railroad.

The path will begin at Greenbrier Street just west of the Culture Center building.

Reid Smith said the path would be ramped on both sides of the building. On the other side he said it will be dedicated to honoring all those who have served and their families.

“On the other side we will be having 8 honor gardens for gold star mothers, veterans, those we’ve lost in wars, first responders,” said Reid Smith.

The allocation approved by lawmakers in this month’s special session will also help make repairs to the sunken garden beds outside of the Culture Center.

Reid Smith said it will also help to resolve additional issues with the museum and its grounds, such as the current lack of an ADA accessible exit among other issues.

“If there was to be a fire, an accident, we would have to get the people in wheelchairs back into the building and hope that the elevators would work, this would correct the ADA accessibility, and also it would correct the plumbing and piping that has long been destroyed and we have flooding issues,” he said.

Reid Smith said the plan is to have the project complete a year before the country’s Semiquincentennial on July 4, 2026. He told state lawmakers it’s an assignment given by the federal government to showcase what each state has contributed over the course of its history.

He said design and construction plans have already been mapped out and they are putting together an advisory council that will raise at least a million dollars in private funding to get the project underway.