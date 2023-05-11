A positive report detailed to Board of Education on Clay County Schools

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education received an update on the progress made in the Clay County School System.

The states Department of of Education Office of Accountability conducted a Special Circumstance Review of Clay County Schools which began on Nov. 30, 2022. The WVDE had received complaints about the Clay County Board of Education regarding student performance.

An investigation found there to be more issues than just student performance, but also issues of leadership and financial stability. The state Board of Education voted back in January to support Clay County Schools amid these issues.

During the May meeting for the state Board of Education, members approved the addition of two focus areas: Personnel and County Board of Education Member Effectiveness. State Superintendent of Schools David Roach and President of the West Virginia Board of Education Paul Hardesty were a part of the meeting.

Alexandra Criner works as a Coordinator in the Office of Accountability and delivered the results of the review stating that there has been indeed some progress made Clay County schools.

“From the program being used to assess students, their mid-year data this year showed more student growth than they had all year last year,” Criner said.

As a result of the investigation, leaders in the schools are also making strides to improve the state of their schools.

“Principals have met more frequently and are giving more opportunities to network,” Criner added.

The positive trends are just a stepping stone. Criner said they will revisit local board policy too.

“Just to assure that those recommendations have been addressed thoroughly and we can continue to make progress on that front,” she said.

During the board meeting, members also approved a new school superintendent in Phil Dobbins. Dobbins has been an educator in Clay County Schools for over 30 years. He was named as Clay County Teacher of the Year in 2018.