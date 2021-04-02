A dozen candidates make application for judgeship created by Kaufman retirement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former circuit judge and two Family Court judges are among the 12 applicants for the open circuit judgeship in Kanawha County.

The applications were submitted by Thursday’s deadline set by the state Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission following the retirement of longtime Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman.

The list includes former circuit judge Dan Greear, the current House of Delegates chief of staff. Kanawha County Family Court judges Kenneth Ballard and Jim Douglas have also applied for the position. Charleston city attorney Kevin Baker has applied along with Eric Hudnall, the law clerk for state Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead and Christine Fox, the law clerk for former Kanawha County Circuit Judge Charlie King.

Other applicants include Mark Browning, Travis Griffith, Beth Kavitz, Nicole Cofer-Fleming, Mychal Shulz and Zoe Shavers.

The JVAC will interview the candidates on April 15 and submit three names to Gov. Jim Justice who will make the final decision.