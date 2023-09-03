A 5K run to be held in honor of late Herbert Hoover High School student

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A local high school girl who tragically lost her life last year is now being remembered through an upcoming inaugural 5K in her name one year later.

The parents of the late Leah Strickland, 14 of Elkview came on WCHS Radio’s 580 LIVE last week to announce Leah’s Legacy 5K run on Sunday, September 17.

They said they were inspired to hold such an event in honor of their daughter as she was very active in multiple sports, competitive, with a “team first, all in” attitude, and they felt a race would capture her spirit well.

“Striving to always be the best, and to be the best teammate also and helping others to achieve,” Leah’s mother Emily Strickland said about her daughter on 580 LIVE.

“She just kept playing and playing,” her father Mike Strickland added about Leah being on the soccer team which he coaches.

“We have a phenomenal community up at the Elk River and just had a great group of kids who played, developed life-long relationships, and she excelled, she was fierce, she was fearless, she was the hardest worker,” Mike Strickland said.

Leah passed away on August 31, 2022 in a car accident coming home from a soccer game, a few weeks after starting her freshman year at Herbert Hoover High School.

Leah’s family chose to honor her memory and love of athletics through the establishment of a Memorial Scholarship Fund providing scholarships for senior athletes who embody Leah’s similar sportsmanship. Proceeds from the race will go towards supporting that fund.

“When we decided to do something for her I didn’t want a candlelight vigil or anything mellow, I wanted something that was fun and upbeat, so she loved to run, I love to run, and that was something that we did together, so we were like you know what, let’s just do a 5K,” Mike Strickland said.

Originally the scholarships were specifically intended for female athletes at Herbert Hoover only but after seeing how Leah impacted so many young athletes, the decision was made for it to be open to all team players.

Along with a 5K, the race will include the option of a 2 mile walk and a fun run for kids. It will start at Charleston City Center Slack Plaza at 5 p.m. that Sunday, and it will proceed towards the Kanawha Boulevard before ending up back at Slack Plaza.

Mike said the event is not only meant to honor Leah’s life and legacy, but bring the whole community together in doing so.

“We know the Elk River Strong, but not only the Elk River but the Kanawha Valley, the whole state, the soccer community, so we just this would be a good opportunity to get everybody downtown,” he said.

The event will also feature food trucks and live music with a performance by the band The New Old Souls from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mike added that they couldn’t believe how many people reached out to them to provide help and encouragement following Leah’s death, so they wanted to give back.

“It was unbelievable, we had friends come in from Texas, California, and they just couldn’t believe the support we were getting, I mean I heard from every soccer coach in the state, every team did something,” Mike Strickland said.

The race award categories will include:

*Top 3 Overall Male and Female

*Top Masters Male and Female (40+)

*Age Groups of the Top Male and Female Runners

*Top Fastest Adult Teams (minimum of 5 runners—must be co-ed)

*Top 3 Schools with Largest Participation (make sure to select school in team category on registration page)

The cost of the races is $22 and $35. Interested participants can visit the registration page here to enter.