7th Charleston Restaurant Week begins Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most popular week of the year for restaurants in Charleston has arrived with the 7th annual Charleston Restaurant Week.

The event, featuring 25 restaurants at price points of $25 and $35 starts Monday and runs through Saturday, February 1.

“For a lot of restaurants when they open in this area, restaurant week can be a coming-out party,” Dickinson Gould, the President of Buzz Food Service and a founder of Charleston Restaurant Week told 580-WCHS.

“It’s a chance to introduce themselves to the city and there is a lot of people who look at the week as the best week of the year to try a place they haven’t tried before.”

The week features six new restaurants including Ristorante Abruzzi at Appalachian Power Park, Starlings Coffee & Provisions, The Lookout in Eagle View, Books and Brews in Elk City, Hale House on Hale Street, and Pies and Pints in downtown.

Each independently-owned restaurant has a specific menu with an appetizer, entree, and dessert that hits one of the two price points.

The restaurants participating:

$25: Adelphia, Books & Brews, Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill, Gonzoburger, Leonoro’s, Pies & Pints, and The Lookout.

$35: Berry Hills Country Club, Bluegrass Kitchen, Bricks & Barrels, Bridge Road Bistro, Edgewood Country Club, Hale House, Ichiban, Laury’s, Mi cocina de Amor, Nawab, Ristorante Abruzzi, Sam’s Uptown Cafe, Soho’s at Capitol Market, Starlings Coffee & Provisions, The Block, The Chop House, The Market, Tidewater Grill.

Gould said the price points installed last year have been a hit for both restaurant goers and owners.

“We have seen some really special and unique menus come the last two years and public participation only increased,” Gould said. “I think there are people that are happy to get to participate for $25. Then some people say I absolutely what to experience some of these great, local restaurants and $35 is worth it.”

With the increased public participation, Gould said he recommends participants to call ahead and make reservations.

“It’ll reserve your seat in the restaurant and it’ll help the restaurant plan for staffing and have enough food on hand,” Gould said.

Gould said the economic impact of the event each year is well over $500,000 as last year’s event saw over 10,000 meals served during the week.

Menus are posted to the promotion’s website, cwvrestaurantweek.com. Diners and guests are encouraged to use #CWVRestWeek in their social media posts.

“What it has thankfully evolved into is a celebration of locally owned small businesses and a celebration of food and something that has been great for people who love to eat out and try new things,” Gould said.

Story by Jake Flatley