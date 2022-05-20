62nd South Charleston Armed Forces Day Parade Saturday

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly 70 units are expected to take part in South Charleston’s 62nd Armed Forces Day Parade Saturday afternoon on D Street.

The parade begins at noon.

Officially named the Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Armed Forces Day Parade, the event’s line-up will include more than 30 military units, South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Vicki Vaughan said.

“It’s going to be a very large parade,” Vaughan said. “South Charleston has always been proud of its military.”

The CVB will hand out small American flags for children to wave as the units pass by on D Street.

The parade marshal is retired Army Vietnam veteran Ernest ‘Bud’ Samples. Vaughan said it’s the first time the parade has had a Army Vietnam veteran as marshal.

The parade had to be cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic but returned last year.