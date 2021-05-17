580-LIVE: Rod Run and Doo Wop back for 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Following a cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19, the engines of the classic cars will be cranked up once again this October on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston.

Jack Jarvis, Chairman of the Rod Run and Doo Wop event said on Monday’s 580-LIVE that the event is back and will be October 7-9. An evening cruise-in is scheduled for October 6.

An official announcement with additional details is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park.

Jarvis said this event, which will be the 15th annual in 2021, is always a popular show.

“People like old cars. it’s something their dad had, their grandad had. They see those old cars and it brings back memories of their childhood,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said in 2019 there were cars from 13 states and Canada that lined the street from the South Side Bridge to Mafic Island.

“We had 865 cars in 2019,” he said. “We’ve had 1,000 before. A lot depends on the weather. People don’t like to bring cars out during bad weather. We’ve had hail a few times.”