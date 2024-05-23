$50 million going to West Virginia State University for new agriculture lab

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University President Ericke Cage says the $50 million coming in for the construction of a new state-of-the-art agriculture lab will only add to the agricultural research and development already underway at the institution.

Lawmakers approved the $50 million appropriation for the new lab during the special legislative session that ended Monday.

Cage told MetroNews that it’s huge milestone.

“I think it’s going to be a gamechanger, I think it’s going to help transform the agricultural landscape in West Virginia,” Cage said.

Governor Jim Justice first announced the funding during his State of the State Address back in January. It was approved by the State Senate on Sunday followed by an approval from the House of Delegates on Monday.

The new facility is expected to not only house laboratory and classroom space for WVSU, but the West Virginia Department of Agriculture will have space there as well.

Cage said it marks a very important collaboration that will only enhance agricultural research and development even further.

“This is a win-win because really what you’re doing is you’re marrying the expertise of a land-grant institution in West Virginia State University, you’re marrying that with the expertise the West Virginia Department of Agriculture has in delivering the research and the services to support the agriculture sector across West Virginia,” he said.

After being founded in 1891 as a land-grant institution, Cage said WVSU has a long history of agricultural research.

He said for the last 20 years or more, they’ve really been a driving force in innovation centered around agriculture with world-renowned researchers on campus who have not only been conducting extensive research but are also involved in extension activities across all 55 counties in the state.

Cage said the agricultural research portfolio they have been working to develop over the years includes Aquaculture, Bioenergy and Bioproducts, Environmental Microbiology and Biotechnology, Horticulture, Natural Resources Management among other subject areas.

He said WVSU holds its background in agriculture with much pride.

“We are proud of our history in agriculture, proud of what we’re doing today and proud of what we will do tomorrow to help move the agricultural workforce forward in West Virginia,” he said.

Cage said the new agriculture lab will also play a significant role in the creation of their new School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. He said it’s their vision for the new facility to serve as the home for that school.

Cage said Gov. Justice, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Senate President Craig Blair and Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt all played key roles in helping bring this project to fruition. He said he’s really grateful they recognize the vision that WVSU holds.

“West Virginia State is undergoing a renaissance of idealism, innovation and impact, and I think our legislators are recognizing that and that is evident in the fact that they decided to make this incredible investment in our institution,” he said.

Not only will the agriculture lab help them move forward with that vision and carry it into the future Cage said, but it will impact the future of agriculture in West Virginia as a whole.