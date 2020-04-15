5 Michigan residents charged in Kanawha gift card scams

BELLE, W.Va. — Five Michigan residents are facing felony charges for alleged scams involving gift cards at multiple pharmacies in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSD) said they have taken Jasper Skinner, 18, Desmion Hodo, 18, Kerry Lyles, 19, and two female juveniles into custody for the incidents on Tuesday at the Walgreen’s Pharmacy in Cross Lanes, Walgreen’s Pharmacy in St. Albans and Walgreen’s Pharmacy near Belle.

According to a release from the KCSD, the cashier at the location in Cross Lanes told deputies that three males purchased four separate gift cards containing $500 on each card. At the checkout, the suspects told her she had to press the cash button on the register to process the payment since the cards were Global Cash Cards. When she pressed the cash button, the till opened, and it showed the payment went through, deputies said.

She soon realized the payment only appeared complete, because she pressed the cash button on the cash register, but by then the males had already left the store, KCSD release said.

Deputy J. Ashcraft reviewed surveillance footage of the three suspects and identified the same suspects at an incident shortly after at the St. Albans location.

Later, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the location near Belle for suspicious people. The descriptions matched the descriptions of the male suspects involved in the incidents at the Saint Albans and Cross Lanes Walgreen’s stores.

According to a KCSD release, that’s when deputies responded to the scene and detained three black males and two black females that had arrived in a vehicle, a gold/beige 1997 Buick Park Avenue four-door car bearing Ohio registration HVR9382.

All five people detained, from the Flint. Michigan area, were later charged criminally with the felony offenses of Entering Without Breaking and Grand Larceny.

Desmion Hodo

Jasper Skinner