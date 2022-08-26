49 people indicted on various charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Grand Jury has issued indictments against 49 defendants, Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller announced on Friday.
A press release from Miller’s office noted charges against each defendant and the judge handling each case:
Judge Duke Bloom; Aug. 31
— Graydon Rainier Belcher; third and subsequent offense driving while license revoked for DUI.
— William James Dantignac Jr.; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust, third-degree sexual assault and wanton endangerment.
— Devin Fanaris; attempted murder, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others.
— Walter Lee Hill; fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, breaking and entering auto and petit larceny.
— Kim Alan Hudson; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian and custodian and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust.
— Charles Eugene Moore; burglary and petit larceny.
— Christopher Allen Parsons; conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary and grand larceny.
— Jack Andrew Martin; conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary and grand larceny.
— Stephanie Nicole Parsons; conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary and grand larceny.
— Richard Lee Reed; violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.
Judge Maryclaire Akers; Sept. 1
— Mike`O Jasean Wooton; first-degree murder and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
— Davone Lee Foote Jr.; first-degree murder and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
— Barry S. Barksdale; second-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual abuse.
— Brent Wesley Casto; fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and fleeing while DUI.
— Nelson Etienne; breaking and entering.
— Bryant Edward Hicks; violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.
— David Murray Kelley; burglary, breaking and entering, grand larceny and petit larceny.
— John Robert McCormick; violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.
— Brian Wayne Stepp; conspiracy, violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
— Cassey Lynn Pettry; conspiracy and violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.
— Denise Hellen West; first-degree arson.
Judge Tera Salango; Sept 1.
— Warren Allan Estes; prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and wanton endangerment.
— Shawn Christopher Kenney; third offense dirving while license revoked for DUI.
— Dennis Tarae Long; malicious wounding and unlawful restraint.
— James Elvis Walton; breaking and entering and grand larceny.
Judge Kenneth Ballard; Sept. 6
— Timothy Joshua Beard; transferring and receiving, breaking and entering and grand larceny.
— Jason Mack Hudnall; transferring and receiving.
— Michael George Sheldon; breaking and entering and grand larceny.
— Don Cyrus; fraud and related activity in connection with an access device.
Judge Carrie Webster; Sept. 6
— Bobby Joe Eads; wanton endangerment, violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
— Adriena Michell Rusnak; wanton endangerment.
— Jimmie Gadson; malicious wounding and strangulation.
— Rosetta Sue Lambert; destruction of property.
— Gerald Scott Mann; grand larceny and possession of stolen vehicle.
— Jason Allen Rhule; grand larceny and burglary.
Judge Jennifer Bailey; Sept. 14
— Christopher David King; failure to register as a sex offender.
— Holli Kirk; possession of a stolen vehicle and transferring and receiving stolen property.
— Zachariah C. Stull; possession of a stolen vehicle.
— Patricia Ann McKay; forgery of a public record and shoplifting.
— Chidi Anthony Okafor; third-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual abuse, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
— Danny Markell Rucker; prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and battery.
— Terence Shelnutt; fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, breaking and entering auto and petit larceny.
— Earl Michael Steinmetz; breaking and entering, attempted petit larceny and petit larceny.
Judge Joanna Tabit; Sept. 14
— Benjamin Simon Arnold; third offense (DUI), obstruction and simple possession.
— Damien Cortez Embry; violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and conspiracy.
— Christopher M. Thomas; conspiracy.
— Retta Mical Webb; conspiracy.
— Justin Paul Pierce; breaking and entering, grand larceny, burglary and petit larceny.
— Reginald Maurice Robinson; breaking and entering and grand larceny.