49 people indicted on various charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Grand Jury has issued indictments against 49 defendants, Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Miller announced on Friday.

A press release from Miller’s office noted charges against each defendant and the judge handling each case:

Judge Duke Bloom; Aug. 31

— Graydon Rainier Belcher; third and subsequent offense driving while license revoked for DUI.

— William James Dantignac Jr.; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust, third-degree sexual assault and wanton endangerment.

— Devin Fanaris; attempted murder, malicious wounding, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment and fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others.

— Walter Lee Hill; fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, breaking and entering auto and petit larceny.

— Kim Alan Hudson; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian and custodian and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust.

— Charles Eugene Moore; burglary and petit larceny.

— Christopher Allen Parsons; conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary and grand larceny.

— Jack Andrew Martin; conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary and grand larceny.

— Stephanie Nicole Parsons; conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary and grand larceny.

— Richard Lee Reed; violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.

Judge Maryclaire Akers; Sept. 1

— Mike`O Jasean Wooton; first-degree murder and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

— Davone Lee Foote Jr.; first-degree murder and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

— Barry S. Barksdale; second-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual abuse.

— Brent Wesley Casto; fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and fleeing while DUI.

— Nelson Etienne; breaking and entering.

— Bryant Edward Hicks; violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.

— David Murray Kelley; burglary, breaking and entering, grand larceny and petit larceny.

— John Robert McCormick; violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.

— Brian Wayne Stepp; conspiracy, violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

— Cassey Lynn Pettry; conspiracy and violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.

— Denise Hellen West; first-degree arson.

Judge Tera Salango; Sept 1.

— Warren Allan Estes; prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and wanton endangerment.

— Shawn Christopher Kenney; third offense dirving while license revoked for DUI.

— Dennis Tarae Long; malicious wounding and unlawful restraint.

— James Elvis Walton; breaking and entering and grand larceny.

Judge Kenneth Ballard; Sept. 6

— Timothy Joshua Beard; transferring and receiving, breaking and entering and grand larceny.

— Jason Mack Hudnall; transferring and receiving.

— Michael George Sheldon; breaking and entering and grand larceny.

— Don Cyrus; fraud and related activity in connection with an access device.

Judge Carrie Webster; Sept. 6

— Bobby Joe Eads; wanton endangerment, violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

— Adriena Michell Rusnak; wanton endangerment.

— Jimmie Gadson; malicious wounding and strangulation.

— Rosetta Sue Lambert; destruction of property.

— Gerald Scott Mann; grand larceny and possession of stolen vehicle.

— Jason Allen Rhule; grand larceny and burglary.

Judge Jennifer Bailey; Sept. 14

— Christopher David King; failure to register as a sex offender.

— Holli Kirk; possession of a stolen vehicle and transferring and receiving stolen property.

— Zachariah C. Stull; possession of a stolen vehicle.

— Patricia Ann McKay; forgery of a public record and shoplifting.

— Chidi Anthony Okafor; third-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual abuse, prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

— Danny Markell Rucker; prohibited person carrying a concealed firearm, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and battery.

— Terence Shelnutt; fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, breaking and entering auto and petit larceny.

— Earl Michael Steinmetz; breaking and entering, attempted petit larceny and petit larceny.

Judge Joanna Tabit; Sept. 14

— Benjamin Simon Arnold; third offense (DUI), obstruction and simple possession.

— Damien Cortez Embry; violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and conspiracy.

— Christopher M. Thomas; conspiracy.

— Retta Mical Webb; conspiracy.

— Justin Paul Pierce; breaking and entering, grand larceny, burglary and petit larceny.

— Reginald Maurice Robinson; breaking and entering and grand larceny.