4 people killed in deadly day on Corridor G

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four people were killed in three separate crashes on Corridor G (U.S. 119) within an 8-hour period Wednesday in Kanawha, Lincoln and Boone counties.

The first took place at around 10:30 a.m. in Boone County near Danville. One person was killed in the two-vehicle crash.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

A second wreck happened at 1:30 p.m. in Lincoln County at the intersection of Little Coal River Road.

Lincoln County authorities said Essive Vaughn, of Lavalette, pulled into traffic and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Vaughn died at a hospital a short time later.

Two people were killed in the third wreck. It happened at around 6:20 p.m. in Kanawha County near the Kesari Drive intersection.

State police have identified the fatal victims as Tyler Jordan Butcher, 33, of Peach Creek, and James Isaacs, of Chapmanville, 20.

There were a total of four vehicles involved in the crash.