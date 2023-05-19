63rd annual Armed Forces Parade rolls through South Charleston Saturday

SOUTH CHARELSTON, W.Va. — The longest running military parade in America will step off at noon in South Charleston on Saturday. It’s the 63rd annual Armed Forces Parade.

South Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Vicki Vaughn said the city has always had a special place for veterans and the longevitiy of the parade and the support of it each year is evidence of that commmittment.

“We usually have a really good crowd up and down the street,” she explained.

The parade will have 60 units, half are military, the rest are a conglomoration of local business and civic organizations with patriotic displays to show their support and appreciation.

This year’s grand marshall is Master. Sgt. Kenny Bell an Army veteran of World War II.

“It begins at 12 noon and will go all the way from Second Avenue on D-Street to the Mound and then go left on Seventh Avenue and enter there. Folks want to come out and find a spot on D-Street,” she said.

The parade is on rain or shine.