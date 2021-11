CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three people were injured in a fire Tuesday on Charleston’s West Side.

The blaze involved two homes near the intersection of Kearse Drive and Chandler Drive. Authorities received a call about the fire around 6 p.m.

According to officials, all of the victims were adults. Two people were critically injured and were taken to a burn center. A third person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. An investigation is underway.