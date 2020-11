CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering after a shooting early Sunday morning in Kanawha County.

The incident happened outside of Big Shots Bar in Jefferson.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from an altercation. The first victim arrived at a hospital before 4:30 a.m.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford said the injuries are serious, but he believed the injuries are not life-threatening.