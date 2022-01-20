3 people injured after car drives into Kanawha County home

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Three people are recovering after a car smashed into the side of a Kanawha County home.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Rand.

According to authorities, a man was sitting on a couch and a woman was inside a front room when the SUV crashed through the side of the Raven Drive home. The man was pinned under the vehicle, and the woman was thrown from the scene.

It took authorities 45 minutes to get the driver out of the vehicle and two hours to remove the man under the SUV.

Officials believe the driver had a medical episode leading up to the incident.