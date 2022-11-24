3 killed in I-79 crash in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Three people died in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in Kanawha County.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred in the southbound lanes near the Frame Road area of Elkview just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

An SUV went off the right side of the road and came to a rest along a hillside, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Two adults and three children were inside the vehicle. It’s unclear who was killed.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

WV 511 reported the southbound right lane was closed at mile marker 11 until further notice as of 8:23 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies are expected to release more information Thursday afternoon.