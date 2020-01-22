3 charged following cell tower thefts; Kanawha deputies looking for others

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in addressing cell tower cable thefts after several incidents dating back to August.

Detectives with the office’s Property Crimes Unit have arrested three people following alleged crimes at tower sites in Giles Hollow and Sharon. Frontier Communications’ landlines have also been damaged.

People are stealing copper from the sites to be melted and later sold.

James Canfield, 22, of Sharon, and 28-year-old Jeremy Powers, of Miami, are in jail in connection to the incidents. Johnie Boggess III, 30 of Miami, is out on bond.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said the break-ins have cost companies thousands of dollars and put lives at risk.

“If you have a problem, a fire or you need law enforcement or an ambulance and the cell towers are down or the landlines are down, it’s next to impossible to try to get someone to help you,” he said. “It’s a very serious situation, and we want to alleviate it.”

Detectives said the charged suspects know each other, with Rutherford adding the sheriff’s office has information on other suspects.

“We would like the public to give us some information, too,” he said. “Some of these incidents may not be the same individuals. Any help that they can give us we’ll be deeply appreciative.”

Canfield faces charges of breaking and entering as well as destruction of property. Powers faces three counts of breaking and entering, and Boggess faces one charge of breaking and entering.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, its website and 304-357-0196.