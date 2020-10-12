3 area schools closed because of coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three Kanawha Valley schools will be closed Tuesday because of the coronavirus.

Kanawha County Schools on Monday announced East Bank Middle School will be closed on Tuesday, while Ruffner Elementary School will be closed for the entire week starting on Tuesday. Students should check Schoology about lessons.

Sherman High School will be closed Tuesday because of a shortage of staff members, with an undisclosed amount of people in quarantine. Remote learning activities will continue as planned.