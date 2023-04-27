23rd annual Ribfest to return to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — This year’s Ribfest is making its way back to the City of Charleston for the 23rd annual event.

A news conference was held Thursday to announce the longstanding, four-day BBQ rib event will be from September 14 – 17 at Haddad Riverfront Park along Kanawha Boulevard.

Event organizer, Aaron Wood said after the festival had been held in Dunbar for the past couple of years, he felt the decision to bring it back to Charleston was a good move when it comes to an ideal spot for the event.

“I think it’s important that it’s back in Charleston because of the great venue the city has, we can showcase our home state here at Haddad Riverfront Park, and I think it’s just the best location to have the festival,” Wood said.

Wood said the event highlights are the six national, world-class rib vendors expected to be there, but various other food and drink vendors will fill up the block on those days, as well, including street corn, hotdogs, hamburgers, popcorn, lemonade and multiple beer stations. He said local artisans are also expected to set up shop.

After catering at events around the city for some time, the event hosts, Quantum Party Rentals and Quantum Sports thought it was time to hold a celebration of their own.

“We have been doing parties for kids and adults for 17 years, we’ve been setting up for other events here on the boulevard, so we just thought it was our turn to have our own event and throw a party for the City of Charleston,” Wood added, who’s also the owner of Quantum Sports and Quantum Party Rentals.

Live music with Kentucky Headhunters opening Thursday, September, 14, The Coasters, Polly and the Greaseballs, John Ellison with the Carpenter Ants, the Esquires, and a Blues Brothers tribute band are expected to provide the entertainment for the four-day event, along with rides, puppet shows, and a dinosaur adventure for kids and families.

Sales Director with Quantum Party Rentals, Janice Saar is also glad to help bring the event back to Charleston.

“We are so excited to do this event this year, to bring it to the boulevard, and to bring it to our friends and our family,” Saar said.

The festival will be free this year, which she said makes it possible for everyone to come out and enjoy it.

“We have made it an opportunity for every economic ratio to be able to attend this event,” said Saar.

The festival will also be host to several sports tournaments, including baseball and softball, as well as the inaugural Ribfest Soccer Classic, which will bring in local teams and teams from out-of-state.

West Virginia Radio Corporation, HD Media, Optimum, and Piggly Wiggly are just some who are sponsoring the event, but Saar said they are still looking for a main gate sponsor and those interested can call them at (304)-727-2104.

Anyone interested in being a vendor at the event can also call them for more information.