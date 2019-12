ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A Kanawha County shopping center is for sale.

The 5.4 acre Gateway Shopping Center in St. Albans was listed for sale on realtor.com Friday by the Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. The asking price is $2.1 million.

The shopping center is home to several businesses including O’Reilly Auto Parts, Family Dollar, Ace Center Hardware, H&R Block and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The property is located along MacCorkle Avenue, U.S. Route 60, on west end of St. Albans.