21-year-old Dunbar man gets federal probation for PPP defrauding scheme

DUNBAR, W.Va. — A Dunbar man is sentenced to two years in federal probation for defrauding the Paycheck Protection program (PPP).

Tamir Pratt, 21, received his sentence Thursday. He admitted to a scheme to defraud the PPP of $20,832 in COVID-19 relief loans in April 2021 for his purported business, “Tamir Pratt.” He must also pay $7,833.99 in restitution.

Pratt admitted that he falsely stated that the business was in operation on February 15, 2020 which was a requirement to qualify for a PPP loan. Pratt further admitted that he submitted a false IRS Form 1040, Schedule C, and claimed that the business earned approximately $100,000 in gross income in 2020.

According to court documents, Pratt’s loan application was submitted electronically in West Virginia, but uploaded to servers in Arizona for processing. He was approved for $20,832 which was electronically transferred to his personal bank account on April 26, 2021.

Pratt said he did not spend any of the fraudulent loan proceeds on business expenses, according to statements made in court. Pratt then admitted that the Small Business Administration (SBA) forgave his PPP loan on August 9, 2021. $15,748.57 of the $20,832 was recovered and returned to the SBA.

The restitution amount of $7,833.99 includes $250.56 in loan interest and a $2,500 PPP fee.