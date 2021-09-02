21 Charleston businesses receive grants for improvements

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Twenty-one Charleston businesses have received grants for various projects to improve their businesses, including repair and renovation efforts as well as enhancements to marketing and customer service projects.

City officials on Wednesday announced the recipients of the summer grant cycle, in which funds totaled $164,429.64:

— Appalachian Motorsport Co., $10,000.

— B.K.S. The Pa’Teo, $10,000.

— Blackwell and Company, $2,999.99.

— Books & Brews, $10,000.

— Cinema VII Inc., $10,000.

— CPR Lifesaving, $2,230.

— Dem 2 Brothers, $10,000.

— Dupont Hotel, $2,609.56.

— Nagy & Majestro, $2,210.09.

— Ooh La Lucy, $5,000.

— Quantum Sportswear, $10,000.

— Riant Group, $9,880.

— Spa Bliss, $10,000.

— Steele Properties, $10,000.

— Tempo Construction, $10,000.

— The Grill, $10,000.

— The Pitch KC, $10,000.

— Tops Off Barbershop, $4,900.

— Wild Graze, $10,000.

— Yolanda Monroe, $4,600.

— Zucca Rose Properties, $10,000.

“The City of Charleston continues to invest in small businesses in every corner of Charleston,” Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said in a press release. “Small business is the backbone of our local economy, and it continues to be important to show business owners that they aren’t alone, especially in these trying times.”

The city is already accepting applications for the fall grant cycle, in which the deadline is Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.