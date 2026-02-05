HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Cabell County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hardesty is retiring.

Hardesty made the announcement during Tuesday’s meeting of the county’s board of education. He offered a letter of thanks to Cabell County Schools staff and families.

“My goal was to make decisions that focused on the needs of our students and staff, and reconnect the school district with the community. Cabell County Schools has such a fantastic population of students who continue to impress with their successes and achievements! I recognize those successes are not by chance; we have the very best teachers and support staff that can be found!” he said in the letter.

Hardesty assumed the position in 2024, replacing Dr. Ryan Saxe after a stint as superintendent in Mason County.

He will retire in July.