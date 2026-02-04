CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Charleston Police are investigating after a dog died at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association from two apparent gunshot wounds.

Stubbs (Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association Facebook)

Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association Community Engagement Manager Angie Gillenwater appeared on 580 Live Wednesday to discuss the dog, lovingly called Stubbs, and the ongoing investigation.

Gillenwater said Stubbs was brought to the shelter Sunday afternoon by an individual that reported the dog had been shot once in the head and once in the leg and may have been thrown from or struck by a vehicle.

She said staff immediately stepped into action, unsure of what they were walking into.

“We didn’t really know what to expect, but we get out to see the animal and immediately triage it to our clinic where it can start receiving emergency medical action to stabilize it, and access how bad these injuries are,” Gillenwater said.

She said veterinary assistant Rachel Talbert-Cope successfully stabilized Stubbs by herself on Sunday.

She said that once a full medical staff was available Monday, they planned to perform surgery to remove bullet fragments, but Stubbs died after being placed under anesthesia.

“When he went under anesthesia, his body just simply let gave out on him, he was ready to let go,” she said.

Gillenwater said the person who brought Stubbs in left while staff were assessing him and providing medical care.

She said staff would like to speak with that individual to get answers to their questions and are also working with Charleston police.

“The person that gave us this information, we just want to know how you got that and we want to take steps in order to prevent this from happening to another animal,” Gillenwater said.

She said that despite the tragic circumstances and severe injuries Stubbs endured, he only wanted love and comfort.

She said it is something she will never understand about animals.

“And that is something about animals that I just can never wrap my head around, just how loyal they are despite anything bad that happens to them,” Gillenwater said.

She said the $4,557 donated to help cover Stubbs’ medical costs will instead be used to support medical procedures, vaccinations and other care for animals in need.