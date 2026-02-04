CHARLESTON, W.Va. –U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia Michael T. Baylous announced Wednesday afternoon he intends to retire from the position.

Michael Baylous

Baylous was nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on February 15, 2018.

“Serving as the United States Marshal in Southern West Virginia has truly been an honor and the highpoint of my law enforcement career,” Baylous said in a news release. “I am grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Senator Shelley Moore Capito for their support and giving me the opportunity to serve since March 5, 2028. I am also grateful to Gady Serralta, the Director of the United States Marshals Service, for his outstanding leadership and out strong friendship.”

Baylous continued, “There comes a day when every lawman must make a decision to hang up his gun belt. Therefore, on Sunday, February 8, 2026, I will be retiring early from my position as the United States Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia. While I thoroughly enjoy being the Marshal, I do believe that God is leading me toward another opportunity. This new opportunity will allow me to continue to work with like-minded leaders who ascribe to the Marshals Service’s motto of ‘Justice, Integrity and Service,’ and love our home state as much as I do.”

He helped build and strengthen relationships among the United States Marshal Service, its law enforcement partners and the citizens of the state.

With this collaboration he led several significant successes including:

-Operation CUFFED Task Force: resulted in 71 felony arrests in 2019

-Operation Double Impact in Charleston and Huntington: resulted in 98 felony arrests ad the recovery of three missing children in 2020

-Operation Autumn Hope: resulted in the recovery of 13 missing children in 2020

-Operation True Optics: resulted in 48 felony arrests in 2023

-Operation Just and Necessary: resulted in the arrest of 21 sex offenders in 2023

-Operation Mattock: resulted in 69 felony arrests in 2024

-Operation Shake Down: resulted in 40 felony arrests in 2025

-Operation Rolling Waters: resulted in 74 felony arrests

He was also able to led the way in apprehending Charles Ray Blevens, a USMS Top 15 Most Wanted Fugitive, in 2025. Blevens was wanted for the 2019 murder of a Kentucky man.

Prior to working as U.S. Marshal, he served in the United State Marin Corps Reserves from 1987 to 1995. He also served as a Trooper with the West Virginia State Police and retired from them in 2018 to take the U.S. Marshal position.