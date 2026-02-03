KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –The passing of the candidate filing deadline shows a challenged race for Kanawha County Commission in the May Primary Election.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler isn’t seeking reelection, instead he’s running for a state Senate seat. Two Republicans and one Democrat have filed for the election.

Jared Page and George Metz will seek the GOP nomination in the May vote while Paul Monroe, a Democrat, who is running unopposed will face the winner in November.

The Kanawha County ballot also includes two magistrate races. Harry Carpenter, Chase Linko-Looper and Tim Halloran are running in District 4 while new magistrate Delbert Roush, Paul Nadas and Bolts Willis are running in District 13.

There are three seats up for election on the Kanawha County Board of Education. Three current board members Jim Crawford, Becky Jordan and Mike Arbogast are on the ballot along with Aly White, Ed Johnson, Octavia Cordon, Dennis Brown, Lisa Otey and Kim Williams.

There are primary elections in May in municipal elections in Charleston and South Charleston, while the Town of Belle’s one and only election is on primary election day.