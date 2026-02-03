KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –Kanawha County Schools are inviting high school seniors and their parents to the school system’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid Fair on Thursday.

The FAFSA is completed each year so students can apply for federal aid from colleges and universities, the federal government and state programs.

The county’s annual fair will take place on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at four different locations, including:

– Marshall University-South Charleston campus Room GC 135, 100 Angus E. Peyton Drive

-University of Charleston: Clay Tower Building Room 210

-West Virginia State University; Wilson University Union, 301 Washington Avenue, Dunbar

-BridgeValley CTC Building 2000, Testing Center, South Charleston

Kanawha County Schools Executive Director for Student Support and Assessment Jon Duffy said financial advisors from all three higher education institutions will be available for 30-minute sessions with parents and their seniors.

Duffy said the FAFSA is important because it provides a Student Aid Index for students and parents, which helps determine what federal, state and local aid may be available to them.

“So, that’s in the form of scholarships or grants and or loans, so it’s not only required if you plan to attend a post-secondary program, two-year, four-year college, or a trade school, but it’s going to inform you on which aid is available to you,” he said.

Duffy explained that parents only need to bring three things with them: an FSA ID, the Social Security numbers of both the parent and student, and access to a cellphone and email.

He said the 2026 FAFSA has been made easier, with a quicker verification process and the ability for students to send email invitations to anyone who needs to complete a section of the form.

“So, there’s some simplified contributor invitation process and also instant identity verification with this year’s FAFSA,” Duffy said.

He said the district’s goal is to have 60% of students in the Class of 2026 complete the FAFSA by April 15.

Duffy said parents should take advantage of the financial advisors and the expertise they offer.

“These financial aid teams from Marshall, UC, West Virginia State, and BridgeValley are available to help the student, help the parents, in completing the application but can also answer general questions that the parents and or student may have about financial aid and the admissions process in general,” he said.

Duffy said he appreciates the partnership with the higher education institutions and hopes families take advantage of their assistance.

“Just really appreciate the partnership that we have with our four local post-secondary institutions and I hope our parents will take advantage of this great opportunity,” he said.

Parents can either sign up for a session here or walk-in.