Photo courtesy Jerry Waters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A person died after being struck by CSX train in Charleston Tuesday morning.

The deadly collision happened near Chesterfield Avenue and Courtney Drive in Kanawha City at around 11 a.m.

CSX said the pedestrian was on the tracks.

“CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident and will continue to support local law enforcement as they complete the investigation,” CSX said.

There were no injuries to the train crew.

Charleston police are investigating.