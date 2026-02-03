KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –A Kanawha County man received the maximum sentence Monday in relation to a DUI fatal crash that occurred in South Charleston in 2024.

Alva Jones, 46, of Charleston appeared in court Monday and was sentenced to 3-to-15 years in prison and has to pay a $4,000 fine for the deadly multi-vehicle crash on Corridor G.

Jones pleaded guilty to DUI causing death and DUI causing bodily injury in late 2025. He caused the crash on November 2024 that killed Donald Cantrell and injured a female passenger along U.S. 119 North.

The crash was investigated by South Charleston police. Their investigation discovered that Jones was driving with a suspended license and was under the influence of amphetamines and methamphetamine.