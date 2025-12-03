CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Over the next several months, passengers at West Viriginia International Yeager Airport may see construction crews and yellow tape as they’re trying to make their flight.

Work is beginning on CRW’s multimillion dollar project to renovate the pre-security areas, according to the CRW Authority Board. The project will renovate the ticket lobby, the ramp area and the baggage claim area. New flooring, ticket counters, signage, and lighting will also be included in the work.

In August, the board approved a low bid of $5.5 million by the Ohio-based Grae-Con Construction Inc.

CRW chief marketing officer Paige Withrow says this will affect passengers.

“We’re very excited for those improvements to begin, but if you’re traveling soon, you will notice some disruptions in passenger flow as we work through this project,” Withrow said.

“Three areas will mainly be affected in the terminal. That’s one area in baggage claim, one right in front of the TSA security checkpoint, and then one in the lobby,” she continued.

Withrow added that some of the main doors will be closed at points throughout the process, but the appropriate signs will be displayed to direct travelers to the right area.

“We will have some door closures. Obviously, we have several doors in the front of the terminal already, so we’ll have signage there as we phase through the project, so you guys will know exactly where to come in through,” she said.

Withrow says the inconvenience will be worth it in the end.

“Our terminal building is from 1947, so this will greatly improve passenger flow and the customer experience here at CRW,” Withrow said. “We’re very excited to see this project begin and I think that our travelers are going to be very happy with the end result.”

During a Wednesday meeting, the board also awarded a $1.2 million contract to Main Street Builders LLC for the airport’s curb front renovation project, which will address parts of the front of the building that need work.

In addition, the board voted to close the pre-security restaurant. The space will eventually be turned into a public conference room.

The airport will still have its post-security restaurant.