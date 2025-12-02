KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –An 8-year child is dead following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, the head-on crash involved a utility truck and SUV. The crash occurred in the 2000 block of Lens Creek Road around 4:53 p.m. The utility truck overturned onto its side and the SUV came to a rest in a ditch. The child was ejected from the vehicle. A passerby attempted to perform CPR on the child until medics arrived, however the child later died from her injuries.

The drive of the truck was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The roadway is currently shutdown as crews work to clean the area.

An investigation is underway.