CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The dates are set for the Capital City’s large annual art festival.

FestivALL, which features a variety of art, theater, dance, and music events around the Capital City, will be held from May 22-31 next spring. Last year’s FestivALL was scaled back to five days.

New executive director Zack Harold says he and his team are fully open to listening to the public’s ideas to make the week better and brighter.

“If people have ideas for events or art installations or anything like that that they’d like to see in FestivALL 2026, there’s an application on the website you can fill out,” Harold said.

“There are so many creative people in our community. I’m sure somebody’s got some great ideas whether it’s theater, dance, music, visual art or anything like that,” he continued.

Harold says they can help bring good ideas to life.

“Our organization has 22 years of experience putting stuff on in Charleston and if somebody has a great idea and they just wonder how to get it off the ground, we can provide some support for them and help them make it a reality,” he said.

To learn more you can visit here.