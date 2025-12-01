CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A long-awaited infrastructure project is ready to get started in Nitro with ground broken on the Walker Street Stormwater Project with hopes of alleviating flooding problems along the east end and Route 25 corridor.

The $3.6 million project, funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of West Virginia, intends to stop surface flooding that’s caused issues for businesses and homeowners for decades.

“We’ve been having flooding issues since the late ’80s from between Wilson Street down to Walker Street. It’s been flooding our businesses, and it’s been flooding numerous houses, so this project is very important to our community. It’s going to alleviate that flooding and get us where we need to be,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said.

The infrastructure upgrade to the area was originally designed in 2017, and with funding in place, the project is ready to move forward quickly. Construction is on track to begin later this month, and materials are already in place.

“It’s going to be a one-year project for phase one that’ll run from the river to the end of Walker Street at the corner of Route 25. Phase 2 will be from the corner of Route 25 to Wilson Street, and both of those projects will be about a one-year timeframe for both, so we’re looking at about a two-year project,” Casebolt said.

The challenges of stormwater flooding affect both residential neighborhoods and commercial areas in Nitro. As a result, officials have spent a lot of time working with numerous parties invested in seeing this project come to fruition.

“The gentleman that owns Jeff’s Appliances was here for the groundbreaking, so it’s very important to him. He’s been flooding just about every time with these big, heavy rains. The Norandex building—those people have been in constant contact with me, so this is big to our businesses and to our residents,” Casebolt said.

The funding for the project from the EPA comes from Congressionally Directed Spending.