CHARLESTON, W.Va. – It’s not difficult to find the holiday spirit around the city of Charleston as the month of December begins with even more wintertime joy on the way in the coming weeks.

The city opened up the festive season downtown over the weekend with Holly Jolly Brawley, while Light The Night at GoMart Ballpark continues to spread cheer, and the Charleston Christmas Parade is less than two weeks away.

“It’s a really fun time, I think, having kicked off the holiday season this weekend with Holly Jolly Brawley and everything downtown Friday and Saturday night, everything going on over at the ballpark, and then the Christmas parade,” Matt Sutton, Chief of Staff for Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, said Monday on 580 Live with Dave Allen.

As part of Holly Jolly Brawley, more than 160 Christmas trees are decorated along the Brawley Walkway and through Slack Plaza. That feature isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“The Christmas trees and the light show and everything stay in Slack Plaza and downtown Charleston throughout the entire holiday season,” Sutton said.

The next big event for the city is the annual Christmas parade, scheduled for December 11 at 7 pm. Sutton encourages people to arrive early and make an evening of the event.

“It’s really exciting. It’s a really fun day in town, and I know there are a lot of great Christmas parades that go on throughout the entire community, and catch as many as you can, but we really are excited about the parade this year,” he said.

According to Sutton, there are already more than 125 entries in the parade this year. He’s happy to see kids from around the area participate, with a significant number of youth organizations getting involved.

“We’ve got a lot of youth groups, a lot of kid groups, in it this year, and that’s what makes it really fun, when the kids get to go out and have a good time,” he said.

With so many holiday-themed events going on this month, people from all over the Kanawha Valley and larger region are expected to make their way into downtown Charleston. Sutton said Holly Jolly Brawley was just an example of the crowds coming to the city.

“It really is a magical time in the city and a lot of fun, even for somebody like me that doesn’t head out a lot. It’s just a lot of fun getting to see everybody and getting to see all the kids really excited,” he said.