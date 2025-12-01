CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A dozen Charleston community members gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday to show support for those living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

The ceremony was held at the Living AIDS Memorial Garden in Charleston for World AIDS Day, which has been observed nationally on December 1 since 1988.

The memorial garden has been in the capital city for 27 years, having been established in April 1998. The garden serves as a place of remembrance and reflection for those who have lost their lives to the AIDS virus.

Carl Maxwell, president and founder of the Living AIDS Memorial Garden, said the event was a personal celebration for him, as he lost four of his friends to AIDS in 1996.

“It’s important for me to recognize that we have to live our lives for others for one day out of the year,” Maxwell said.

During the vigil, the memorial garden also presented the Red Ribbon Award to CAMC Vandalia Health’s Ryan White Program. The program provides comprehensive prevention, testing, treatment, and support services for nearly 600 individuals living with HIV, regardless of their ability to pay.

Maxwell said CAMC has gone above and beyond for the community.

“They have a van that goes out to the community testing people who inject drugs and it’s important that they do that,” he said.

He also mentioned that the program offers a Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) initiative, which allows individuals to take medication before potential exposure to HIV.

Maxwell said people can learn a lot by visiting the health department’s website, as well as CAMC’s website.

“The Kanawha Charleston Health Department and the CAMC’s Ryan White Program all have phone lines that you can call and website that you can go to to learn more about HIV/AIDS,” he said.

Maxwell encourages individuals to get tested for HIV to ensure their health and safety.