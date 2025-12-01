CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The City of Charleston unanimously approved an amendment to the municipal code Monday evening to limit where people can set off fireworks, following a recommendation from the Ordinance and Rules Committee.

The new code prohibits the use of fireworks in any city park or on city-owned property unless the person has prior approval.

Council Member-at-Large Caitlin Cook said they have heard from constituents during council meetings. She said the amendment is about two things: safety, and protecting the city’s investments in its parks.

“We’ve spent millions of dollars,” Cook said during the committee’s meeting. “I know at Cato Park, I live pretty near by-there, and there were several folks that set off fireworks on the turf fields, I have heard from folks that live next to the Kanawha City Recreational Center, the same thing.”

Committee member Joseph Jenkins expressed a similar sentiment, particularly concerning the area where he lives.

“It’s always been an issue with folks down in Danner Meadow’s because, Danner Meadows is surrounded by homes, right up on it,” Jenkins said. “I usually kind of ignore them if it the actual day that people can set them off, but there are some folks that set them off the entire weekend of July and New Year’s so it’s gotten to be bothersome for folks.”

Cook also noted that the size and power of fireworks available for purchase have increased, making it even more important to ensure people are using them safely.

“I think we have all noticed that the capacity of fireworks that you may find yourself and purchase are a little different than the ones say even 10 years ago, so I think it’s prudent of us that we take this step back and make this move,” she said.