CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A new feature is available for Kanawha County residents to keep up to date on what’s going on in their communities from the County Office of Emergency Management.

The office’s new mobile app is available now, and officials say the response is already positive.

“We have now rolled out what’s called ‘Kanawha Alert,’ and in the last two weeks, we’ve had over 3,000 people that’s downloaded this new app,” Kanawha County Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director David Armstrong said.

With the new app launched earlier this month, residents can find information about emergencies and disasters in the county, use a text-to-911 feature, and more. Armstrong encourages people to download the app and see all of what’s available.

“It’s got a bunch of different information on it, so we would encourage those who have Android or Apple to go to their respective app store, download this, and start playing with all the buttons on it,” he said.

With so many features, Armstrong believes there isn’t much that users can’t find on Kanawha Alert.

“It has emergency contacts. It has plans to the KPEPC as for our all-hazards plans. It has a vast amount of information that folks can find out just about anything they want to find out about Kanawha County,” he said.

For anyone seeking more information on how to use Kanawha Alert, Armstrong said it isn’t hard to find. He directs anyone with questions to the emergency management office’s social media.

“We have all the information on the Kanawha County Emergency Management and Flood Plain Facebook page, and you have all the information on how to download it, all the information about the app in particular. Anything specific you want to know, it’s there,” he said.

Kanawha Alert replaces KC Ready, the app previously used by the Office of Emergency Management.